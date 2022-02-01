Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,722 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.79% of SkyWest worth $44,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter worth $231,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

SkyWest stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

