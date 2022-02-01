Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

C stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

