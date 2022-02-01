Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 341.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

