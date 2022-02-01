Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.13

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$114.13 and traded as high as C$127.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$127.00, with a volume of 317 shares.

MEQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The company had revenue of C$42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

