Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Mandiant posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

