Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.17. 628,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,727. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

