ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Up to $104.87

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.87, but opened at $108.56. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $107.66, with a volume of 3,148 shares.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

