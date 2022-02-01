Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after buying an additional 917,981 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after purchasing an additional 183,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,032,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

