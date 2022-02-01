MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.20.

HZO opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

