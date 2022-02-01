MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $345.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enable it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys a strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. However, the bond trading volumes are suffering from low levels of credit market volatility. With the ongoing economic revival, bond trading somewhat tapered down is weighing on commission revenues. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It reported weak fourth-quarter earnings due to escalating costs and decreased trading volumes from the total credit category.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $344.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

