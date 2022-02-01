Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Shares of MMC opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

