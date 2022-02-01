Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,202,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

