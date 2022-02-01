Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.35

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.35 and last traded at $100.83, with a volume of 2415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,080. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Matson by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

