Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Maximus reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Maximus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,150. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. Maximus has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

