Maximus (MMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.070-$5.370 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.07-5.37 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MMS opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. Maximus has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

