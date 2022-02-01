MCF Advisors LLC Buys 2,976 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1,144.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,299. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.15 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.