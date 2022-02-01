MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$50.48 during trading on Tuesday. 22,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,193. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.