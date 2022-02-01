MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.38. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.54 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

