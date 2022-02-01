MCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,162,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

