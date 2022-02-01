MCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 281,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,753,272. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

