Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

MTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,792. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

