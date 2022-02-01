Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Up 108.9% in January

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,128.0 days.

MGPPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Megaport in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MGPPF opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Megaport has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

