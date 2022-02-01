MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,426 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.63% of MEI Pharma worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of MEIP opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

