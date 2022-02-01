Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,789,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 1,014,525 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

