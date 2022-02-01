Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $121,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KB opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

