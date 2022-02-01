Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 57,587 loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $163,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

LDI opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

