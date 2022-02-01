Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $430,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

KOF opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

