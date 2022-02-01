Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

