Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,341 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61.

