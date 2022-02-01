Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

