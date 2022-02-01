Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 163 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $154.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $138.85 and a 12-month high of $257.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

