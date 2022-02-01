Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.51-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.11.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 778,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

