Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Meridian alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meridian during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meridian during the third quarter worth about $301,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.