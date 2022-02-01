Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Meritor were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 68.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Meritor by 27.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

