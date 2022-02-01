Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

