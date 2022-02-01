M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 97.36 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.33. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.90.

Get M&G Credit Income Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jane Routledge bought 19,696 shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £19,499.04 ($26,215.43).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.