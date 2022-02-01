Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.32.

MCHP opened at $77.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 57,075 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

