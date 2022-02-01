MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of MiMedx Group worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MiMedx Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 269,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

