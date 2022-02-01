Minerals Technologies (MTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

