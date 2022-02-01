Minter Network (BIP) Hits Market Cap of $12.87 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $5,962.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00135038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00190269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,398,045,652 coins and its circulating supply is 5,192,836,085 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

