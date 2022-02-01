Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches One Day Volume of $548,818.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $21.02 or 0.00054197 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $548,818.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 475,406 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

