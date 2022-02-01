Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) One Day Volume Hits $1.56 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $962.99 or 0.02495882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,427 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

