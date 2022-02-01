Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 481,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 686,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$63.49 million and a P/E ratio of 32.73.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

