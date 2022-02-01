Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

