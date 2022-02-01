Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,239 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Uniti Group by 921.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 3,059,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 1,062,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

