Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.