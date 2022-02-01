Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $361,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 322,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.