Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $431,000 Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,834,000 after buying an additional 917,609 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,531,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 43,628 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

