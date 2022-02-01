Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $454,000 Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $208,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

