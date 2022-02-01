Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,900 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

